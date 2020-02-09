Scott McTominay Returns to Training for Manchester United

Manchester United got a big boost this weekend as Scott McTominay has now returned to full training. The young Scotsman is with the team on their warm weather training trip to Malaga, Spain having recovered from a knee injury that has kept him out of action since Boxing Day.
This puts him in line for a return, a week from tomorrow when United visit Chelsea.
Things you love to see.
Scott McTominay back in training pic.twitter.com/pk1N3uzYri
— UTFR ?? (@ManUtd_HQ) February 9, 2020
The Daily Mail has more photos available at this link. United are winless in their last three, but perhaps having a true midfield three (McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Fred) will make a difference? McTominay is no doubt a big upgrade over Nemanja Matic.
Not to mention Paul Pogba, despite not making the Spain trip, is on the mend himself. The Frenchman is currently training in Dubai, rehabilitating from surgery to repair his injured foot.
Comments
Welcome back brother