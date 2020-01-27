Paul Pogba Posts Photo of His Cast Removal on Social Media

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba took to social media today, to provide the world with an update on his injury rehabilitation. At the turn of the new year, it was learned that the Frenchman’s ankle injury would not be healed by rest and relaxation, and that surgery would be required.
It’s been an injury-riddled campaign to say the least for United’s franchise player, and having surgery means more time on the sidelines for a team that really needs all the help they can get right now. Pogba took to his Instagram page, and in the stories section, he posted a photo of his cast removal along with the word “patience.”
The Manchester Evening News has a screen grab over at this link. In terms of what this means as to when he’ll come back is difficult to say. One could estimate that he’ll be in action once the winter break is over next month, but this campaign has seen a lot of different time tables in terms of Pogba returns from injuries, with those time tables ultimately proven to be wrong.
He was out of commission from Sept. 30 until Dec. 22, and during that period it was said, numerous times that his return date was to be Dec. 7 for the Manchester Derby.
He made sub appearances against Watford on Dec. 22 and against Newcastle on Boxing Day, but didn’t make the trip to Burnley for what we were told was a minor injury setback. The party line stated he’d be ready for the New Year’s Day match against Arsenal.
It was then that we learned he was to take some time off and go focus on having surgery instead. So who knows? We’ll see! Speaking of his Instagram page, check out his most recent post, a tribute to the legend among legends that the world lost yesterday.
Definitely a classy move by Pogba here. Another United superstar and long term injury absentee, Marcus Rashford, also posted a tribute to Kobe Bryant yesterday.
