Man United Transfer Talk: Jean-Clair Todibo, Dani Olmo

Having covered some Manchester United News and Notes, it is now time to do some Man United transfer talk. We start with Jean-Clair Todibo, an OGC Nice central defender that United would in fact sign but it has been blocked by UEFA. That’s because Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS conglomerate count both MUFC and Nice among their holdings.

With both United and Nice in the Europa League next season, and current UEFA rules about multi-club ownership, they have blocked the deal.

However, United are not accepting this decision, and they are taking UEFA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. According to widespread reports, United are confident they will win this appeal, and Todibo will eventually be a United player. Give Me Sport has more.

Elsewhere RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo is a very hot commodity this summer transfer window, and United are keen. As are Manchester City and FC Barcelona, according to transfer guru Nicolo Schira.

The 26-year-old reportedly has a release clause of about €60 million, and there are other clubs interested beyond just the three we mentioned. Although City could find themselves being more ambitious than the others, if Kevin de Bruyne leaves for Saudi Arabia, which has been speculated upon.

Olmo scored four goals and registered five assists in the Bundesliga last season.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

