The world legend gets tossed around far too often these days, and when the term is often applied, it actually doesn’t fit the individual that is being discussed. Michael Carrick is bona fide, genuine legend though. He was a true midfield maestro for Manchester United, back in the day, en route to becoming one of the most decorated footballers of all-time.

He and former teammate Wayne Rooney are the only English players to win the Premier League title, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, League Cup, FA Community Shield, UEFA Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup.

The club is delighted to announce the appointment of Michael Carrick as Head Coach ? Welcome to #Boro, Michael! ??? #UTB — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) October 24, 2022

Manchester United vs FC Sheriff FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs Oct 27, 8pm, Old Trafford

Competition: UEFA Europa League Group Stages Group E Matchday 5 of 6

United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple

UEL Group Standing: United 2nd, 9 pts FC Sherrif 3rd, 3pts

UEL Form: United WWWL FC Sheriff LLLW

In winning the 2016 FA Cup, Carrick completed his collection of every domestic trophy in the English game. And now the next phase, as Carrick was appointed to his first managerial gig in his career yesterday. He’ll become the gaffer at Middlesbrough, who currently reside in the Championship.

“We’re delighted to welcome Michael to the club,” said Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson.

“We had identified a number of potentials for the vacancy who we spoke with, and were impressed by all, but Michael was the outstanding candidate.

“Michael has the same values as the club, and we are very much aligned in our ambitions. We see Michael as the perfect fit for us and he believes this is the right club at the right time.”

Carrick had worked on the coaching staffs under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at United, and when the lattwr was sacked, last season, he was granted the number one job on a caretaker basis. His three-game stint as interim manager produced wins over Villareal and Arsenal, and a draw at Chelsea.

Michael Carrick then moved on from the club, which he had been at since 2006, when Ralf Rangnick began his disastrous tenure as interim boss.

Side note, Wayne Rooney is now on his second managerial gig, having been boss at Derby County, in the Championship, before taking over DC United in the MLS.

The 41-year-old former English international expressed his excitement for taking over at The Boro.

“I’m really excited to be here and to be part of a club with such a deep history and tradition,” reads the statement attributed to Carrick.

“Middlesbrough was the first professional club I played for as a nine-year old boy, so it’s a very special feeling to be back here as a head coach.

“Growing up in the north-east myself I’m fully aware of what football means to people. It’s a real privilege for me to be in this position and to feel all the passion and enthusiasm you’ve got for the game and for Boro.

“I’ll give everything to help develop the team and keep moving the club forward and make you the supporters proud.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories