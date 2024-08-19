While watching Manchester United’s home win over Fulham FC on Friday, you may have heard the announcers discuss how the two clubs currently in action at that point in time had discussed the potential transfer of Scott McTominay. The appearance of McTominay prompted one of the announcers in the NBC Sports broadcast to point out how United have already rejected two bids made by Fulham for the Scottish midfielder this summer.

BREAKING: Manchester United will only consider offers for Scott McTominay if he makes it clear he wants to leave ? pic.twitter.com/TF6wFzK7ev — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 19, 2024

Both bids are understood to have been below the sum of £25 million, which is what United deem McTominay to be worth. Monday brought a couple of new developments in this transfer saga. First, United actually aren’t that interested in selling the Scot. That is unless the player himself puts in a transfer request.

Secondly, according to Stretty News, Crystal Palace and Brighton have now joined the derby to acquire the signature of McTominay.

Meanwhile Yahoo Sports, via Attacking Football, indicates that Napoli are keen as well. So if all three clubs are still in the chase for him, well, we could then see a bidding war. And thus, United could then get their £25 million, or a bid that’s even above that, given the introduction now of a couple more potential suitors.

Especially considering how he scored 10 goals (a career high) for the club last season.

Coupled with the fact that his deal is set to expire next June, and well, United might want to cash in now while they can. Otherwise they risk losing McTominay for free next summer.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories