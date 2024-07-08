Happy Manchester United preseason training camp opens day to all who celebrate. One guy who is not feeling festive about that is Mason Greenwood, as he still doesn’t know where he will be footballing this upcoming season. We just know that his MUFC days are through. However, we could see an actual answer relatively soon, as Marseille have actually sent a bid in now.

Things are starting to actually move along now.

???? Understand Olympique Marseille have sent formal bid to Manchester United for Mason Greenwood! Talks underway between the two clubs, Greenwood’s still OM main target with agreement getting closer. Man United open to loan with obligation to buy, sell-on clause included. pic.twitter.com/rRgNASlwPs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2024

As we reported yesterday, Greenwood is getting very impatient about how this process still isn’t settled. Can’t say we blame. United are said to be wanting £40 million ($51m) for the English attacking player, but the best offer they have received thus far is £25 million from Valencia, As Romano didn’t say how much the bid amount was, we just don’t know if it Marseille’s offer was higher or not.

There have also been rumors of a £21 million bid from Serie A side Lazio, and it is understood that Greenwood would rather move to Serie A than to Marseille.

However, he might have to just take what he can get at this point.

Paul M.. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories