United Exploring Potential Loan-to-Buy Option for Manuel Ugarte

Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and now Manuel Ugarte, apparently? Yes, it’s a center back shopping spree at Manchester United this summer transfer window! Ugarte agreed personal terms to join United well over a month ago, but this transfer saga remains unresolved.

However, it is looking like we may soon see a resolution, as a different path is being considered.

?? Understand Manchester United are working on loan with obligation to buy proposal for Manuel Ugarte. Negotiations to continue with this formula as Jorge Mendes’s leading talks with Paris Saint-Germain. Ugarte wants United, pushing a lot after personal terms agreed in July. pic.twitter.com/ZtiXJvGqEC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2024

Yes, the loan-to-buy option could be the way to go, because Paris Saint-Germain simply isn’t budging on their asking price right now.

Although it is definitely no where near as high/bad as what Everton want for Jarrad Branthwaite.

According to The Guardian, “Paris ­Saint-­Germain’s £51m valuation of the Uruguay midfielder is deemed too high by United and there is belief that the French champions may reduce it as the deadline nears.”

The window shuts in just 10 days, so perhaps PSG will cave by then?

United have not really been linked to any other central defenders this summer, other than the names already mentioned, so it could be Ugarte or bust.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

