Is Paul Pogba ever returning to action for Manchester United? Well, of course he is, as that’s a rhetorical question, but we are beginning to wonder when it will be? So much for that early December/first of the two Manchester Derby return dates we heard about all autumn long.
Could he be involved in Wednesday night’s EFL Cup clash at home versus Colchester United? We have not seen him since the third round victory over Rochdale way back in late September. Defender Diogo Dalot has resumed training, finally, the midweek match might be a bit too early for him, considering how long he’s been out.
At stake in midweek is a spot in the semifinals of the EFL Cup, but one can expect United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to field a weaker side here, and rest his regulars for the league fixture next weekend.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction versus Colchester United (League Cup Quarterfinals)
Greenwood
James Gomes Mata
Matic Garner
Williams Jones Tuanzebe Rojo
Romero
Manchester United vs Colchester United League Cup Quarterfinal FYIs
Kickoff: Wed. Dec 18, 8pm, Old Trafford
Referee: David Coote
Form Guide: Manchester United- DWWWD Colchester United- DWLDW
TV: no live coverage
Odds : Manchester United win 1/7, Draw 28/1, Colchester United win 9/1
Prediction: Manchester United 1, Oxford United 0
United have just not made things easy for themselves, at all, when playing smaller sides at home this year, across all competitions. Bottom table top flight, Championship, League One, whatever the tier of the massive underdog, they’ve all come into the Theatre of Dreams and made Red Devils supporters anxious.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind