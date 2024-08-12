Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho Make PFA YPOY Short List

If INEOS does indeed really know what they’re doing, well, the future could truly be special at Manchester United. Because Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s people inherited a decent amount of young talent to work with. English central midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and Argentinian winger/forward/attacking midfielder Alejandro Garnacho were bright spots in what was an overall dark Premier League season in 2023-24.

The fine form that they conveyed, all season long, earned them a spot on the short list for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

PFA YPOY Short List

Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United

Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United

Cole Palmer Chelsea FC

Bukayo Saka Arsenal

Joao Palhinha Wolverhampton Wanderers

Michael Olise Crystal Palace

As you can see, they have a lot of stiff competition, but it still must feel good for United supporters to see that their club is the only one with two young players on the list. If Rasmus Hojlund gets/stays healthy, and can bring last year’s second half form for a full campaign, well, then he’ll be on this list too.

United, who lost to their rivals Manchester City in the Community Shield this past weekend, open their Premier League season against Fulham FC on Friday night.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories