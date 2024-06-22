Luke Shaw Still Not Fit; Could Miss All of Euros

It is starting to look like Gareth Southgate made a huge mistake in bringing Luke Shaw to the 2024 European Championships. Although, in hindsight, it is easy to understand why he did as he’s the only true, natural left back on the roster.

Shaw missed training yet again today for England, and he is still not fully recovered from the unspecified muscular injury that has kept him out of competitive action since February.

Not only is he a doubt to miss the Slovenia game this upcoming week, but he may not even feature at any point of this tournament. That is according to a report in the The Manchester United seasoned veteran is the only England player who has yet to train so far at the Euros.

England haven’t booked their place in the Euros knockout round yet, but if they do get there, Shaw might still not be ready.

But hey, at least he’s trying to overcome injury to play for England. He didn’t seem to be making too much of an effort, in this regard, for United. One has to wonder if Luke Shaw was one of the players Wayne Rooney was referring to when he said certain United players were faking/exaggerating injuries in order to get out of playing for the Red Devils.

These players, Rooney presumed, were more focused on playing for their countries in the upcoming summer tournaments and/or getting their new club contracts. United must move on from Shaw as soon as they reasonably can.

Luke Shaw and his family after the Denmark game ?? pic.twitter.com/vRb87s3lyj — Amy (@teamshaw_23) June 22, 2024

At least it wasn’t a total loss for Shaw at the Euros, see the Tweet above. His family, most likely, got to do some summer sightseeing in Germany!

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories