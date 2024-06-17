Victor Lindelof Could Reunite with Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce

The second signing of the Jose Mourinho era at Manchester United, right behind Eric Bailly, was Victor Lindelof. Eight years ago, Old Trafford was revamping and making over the central defense position. They’re doing it again this summer transfer window.

And according to reports in a Turkish outlet, Mourinho wants a reunion with Lindelof at his new club, Fenerbahce.

Fotomac reports that the Turkish Super Lig club have an interest in the 29 year old Swede and are quote “excited about the transfer” of the CB who saw action in 28 matches this past season. The report goes on to say that Fenerbahce have made an outreach to Old Trafford:

“for the transfer of the star wearing the Manchester United jersey. Having prepared a list of alternatives to reinforce the centre-back, the first name Mourinho wants is his former student from Manchester United, Victor Lindelof.”

It would make sense for Lindelof to leave, as it’s obvious he won’t ever be a part of the first choice central defense pairing again at United.

Ten Hag only rates him a starter if/when the injury bug bites, as it did early and often this past season.

The Turkish outlet claims that both sides are expected to “finalize this transfer,” and that is a bit surprising when you consider how Fenerbahce are offering only €8 million for the center back, who is said to be valued on the open market at €15 million. If United are willing to take a price that low, then they are indeed having a fire sale this summer.

But then again it is all part of the process to land the central defender that they really want- Everton’ Jarred Branthwaite.

The bidding has already started in that transfer saga. In 2017, Lindelof was brought over to the club from Benfica for €35 million. It just shows you the rapid rate of depreciation in today’s economy!

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

