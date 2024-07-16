Leny Yoro Entering into Salary Discussions with Man United

According to France Football journalist Nabil Djellit, Manchester United have entered into salary negotiations the camp of Leny Yoro. His current club, Lille, have already long agreed to United’s offer of €50m (or £43m), but the 18-year-old central defender is said to prefer a switch to Real Madrid instead.

However, it appears that the teenage center back is having a change of heart. See the posting from Djellit below, which just went live a few minutes ago.

Info (suite). Lille a bien accepté offre de 50 + 12 (62M€). Leny #Yoro est en négociation avec Manchester United sur des conditions salariales. Tendance favorable et porte ouverte à ManUtd. Le Real toujours là mais en retrait. #Mercato https://t.co/N3C3odGMKq — Nabil Djellit (@Nabil_djellit) July 16, 2024

That translates from French to English as “Lille accepted offer of 50 + 12 (62M € ). Leny #Yoro is in negotiations with Manchester United on salary conditions. Favorable trend and open door to ManUtd. Real still there but behind.”

Basically, Lille are urging Yoro to go to United, who have submitted an offer that they’ll accept.

Madrid have yet to put an offer on the table that Lille would deem acceptable.

It is also worth noting that last week saw a large group of United supporters take to social media and start a movement urging Yoro to make the move to Old Trafford.

It utilized the hash tag YoroJoinUnited, and one has to wonder if it helped change his mind? Djelit isn’t the only journalist reporting movement being made in this transfer saga.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, earlier today United “have made progress with a deal to sign” Leny Yoro.

Perhaps Yoro, not Matthijs de Ligt or Jarrad Branthwaite, will be the center back that United sign this summer transfer window.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

