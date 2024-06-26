The Sports Bank

Man United Star Kobbie Mainoo Turning Heads at Euros

Manchester United had their worst ever finish of the Premier League era this past season, but there were bright spots. Obviously, the FA Cup Final triumph comes to mind, but the emergence and development of Kobbie Mainoo is right there at the top of the list.

The young midfield maestro parlayed his club season success into a place on the England national team, and he was stellar for Three Lions today.

Yes, even in a “pragmatic” nil-nil draw, you can still find some statistics to get excited about. Mainoo, who was the youngest FA Cup Final goal scorer in a half-century, came on in the second half versus Slovenia on Tuesday.

And here below, you have to love the endorsement and confidence of United club legend Rio Ferdinand:

Three Lions won Group C at the 2024 European Championships, so they’ll go through to the round of 16, and avoid Germany with their initial match.

Another former England star, 2014 World Cup team goalkeeper Joe Hart, had high praise for the 19-year-old Stockport native.

Mainoo and England have to be considered among the favorites to win the trophy now. Sure, Three Lions haven’t looked anything close to their best, and there is a lot to criticize.

However, this tournament has no clear favorite right now.

