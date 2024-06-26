Man United Star Kobbie Mainoo Turning Heads at Euros

Manchester United had their worst ever finish of the Premier League era this past season, but there were bright spots. Obviously, the FA Cup Final triumph comes to mind, but the emergence and development of Kobbie Mainoo is right there at the top of the list.

The young midfield maestro parlayed his club season success into a place on the England national team, and he was stellar for Three Lions today.

Kobbie Mainoo’s game by numbers vs. Slovenia: 100% crosses completed

100% tackles won

97% pass accuracy

33/34 passes completed

2 duels won

1 dribble Despite coming on at HT, England’s best player. ???????? pic.twitter.com/BgYbngjMHh — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) June 25, 2024

Yes, even in a “pragmatic” nil-nil draw, you can still find some statistics to get excited about. Mainoo, who was the youngest FA Cup Final goal scorer in a half-century, came on in the second half versus Slovenia on Tuesday.

And here below, you have to love the endorsement and confidence of United club legend Rio Ferdinand:

If Kobbie / Palmer + Gordon start our next games…. We will go on & win this tournament! ???????? Trust The Fearless Youngsters Gareth#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/qpz4vCj3jB — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 25, 2024

Three Lions won Group C at the 2024 European Championships, so they’ll go through to the round of 16, and avoid Germany with their initial match.

Another former England star, 2014 World Cup team goalkeeper Joe Hart, had high praise for the 19-year-old Stockport native.

“For 19, he just looks so composed!” Joe Hart says Kobbie Mainoo is a complete midfielder.#BBCEuros #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/GpKW3uPoj9 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 25, 2024

Mainoo and England have to be considered among the favorites to win the trophy now. Sure, Three Lions haven’t looked anything close to their best, and there is a lot to criticize.

However, this tournament has no clear favorite right now.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

