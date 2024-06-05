Man United Transfer Talk: Milos Kerkez, Omari Forson

Manchester United have released their list, eight deep, of players leaving the club this summer. There are no real surprises, and the only big names on there you already know- Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane. Another player exiting stage left is Omari Forson, the young striker. More on him and Milos Kerkez, potentially the club’s next new left back, in this edition of Man United Transfer Talk.

?? Manchester United will bring in new left back for sure this summer, as reported in March. Milos Kerkez, one of the players being monitored for that position. No talks yet but appreciated. Bournemouth have no intention to make it easy, they’d ask important fee for Kerkez. pic.twitter.com/hYYHLgyizS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2024

Let’s start with Kerkez, 20, a Serbian born wing/full back that plays for the Hungarian national team.

As you can see from the tweet above, via the individual journalist who rules this portion of the football news calendar, this narrative is only getting warmed up. But as Fab pointed out, the Cherries will try to get as much money as they can out of Old Trafford.

Or, in other words, what every team does to United when they know they’re interested in signing one of their players.

United will be especially desperate here, given all the injury woes that have at that position.

We highlighted the latest updates, on the fitness of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, here.

Moving on to Forson, 19, a report by the Daily Mail states that he’ll be leaving the club as a free agent this summer. Forson departs having made seven senior team appearances and playing 88 minutes. He even registered an assist this season.

United will need to beef up the attack this window, especially on the right-handed side of the wing as the following players are all set to leave: Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and potentially Antony (if they can find a buyer). Click on all the players names where highlighted for more on each forward’s situation.

