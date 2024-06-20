Mason Greenwood Reportedly Wanted By Juventus and Lazio

Manchester United are understood to be seeking a permanent sale of Mason Greenwood this summer; instead of sending him out on loan again. There seems to be a lot of interest in the highly controversial forward, from several different clubs, so it appears that they might get their wish.

Lazio are currently in talks with United to acquire Greenwood, who reportedly has a price tag of about £30 million ($38.1 million).

That’s according to an ESPN report, who also claim Juventus is now in the chase as well. Juve is the biggest name, and most likely richest, club in the hunt for the English international. They could potentially be the front-runners here, although Napoli are also said to be interested.

Greenwood spent last season on loan with Getafe, where he put in a very impressive display.

They would like to acquire Greenwood on a permanent basis, but can’t meet Old Trafford’s asking price.

The striker, who hasn’t played for United since January of 2022, following his arrest on suspicion of attempted rape and assault, is also drawing interest from clubs in Turkey, Portugal, Spain and Germany (including Borussia Dortmund).

All the charges against Greenwood were dropped in February of 2023. It is highly unlikely that Greenwood ever plays for United again.

If the English giants can’t sell Greenwood this summer, they can then exercise the club option in his contract.

In that case, he would almost certainly go out on loan for another year. His days at United are pretty much through.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

