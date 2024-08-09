It is time for a #DaveSaves reboot! When in top form, and during his prime, David de Gea was often in the “greatest goalkeeper alive” conversation. That was awhile ago of course, as the long-time Manchester United No. 1 has actually been out of football for well over a year.

His United contract expired in June of 2023, and it is only now that he’s finally found his next gig, ACF Fiorentina, in Italy’s Serie A.

?? David de Gea, just landed in Florence to sign in as new Fiorentina player. He’s back! ?? pic.twitter.com/5fFCbIyW4U — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2024

As you can see from the Fabrizio Romano tweet above, De Gea has landed in “La Bella” or “The City of Gold” to undergo his medical and sign his paperwork for his new club. He’ll sign a one year deal with Fiorentina.

De Gea had been linked to several clubs, including a lot of interest from Saudi Arabia, but the Madrid native ultimately passed on all of it, mostly due to salary demands.

According to the Daily Mail, the 33-year-old, who spent 12 years at Old Trafford before he was replaced by Andre Onana, “had been in talks with fellow Italian top-flight team Genoa before a deal collapsed.” The reason is collapsed? Yes, wage demands.

Well, the wait is finally over now. I guess we’ll see, early on, if he’s rusty or not. Fiorentina open the season at Parma on Aug 17.

