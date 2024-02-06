Christian Eriksen Could Leave United for Galatasaray This Week

Player movements are still happening, even despite the January transfer window having closed on Thursday. Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen could be next, and his departure could come in the next couple of days. The Turkish transfer window remains open until Friday February 9, and Galatasaray are closing in on a potential loan, with an option to buy deal.

This is according to reports in both England and Turkey. See the tweet below:

Fotomac is one of the leading football news outlets in Turkey. According to The Mirror, Galatasaray have held “secret talks” with United and Eriksen over a potential deal for the Danish 31-year-old midfield playmaker.

While Eriksen is a fan favorite, and among the best free transfer signings in club history, he’s lost his place now. Scott McTominay is surprisingly the club’s leading scorer.

Kobbie Mainoo has been a revelation/one of the few highlights this season. Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount were added in the summer; although the ladder has been injured most of the time.

All of this adds up to no real place in the middle of the park for Eriksen, who has only made three Premier League starts since November. It is best for all involved he move on. At least he’s made 50 appearances in the Erik ten Hag era though.

In June 2021, Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during a UEFA Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland.

The incident shocked the football world, but he received swift medical attention and eventually recovered. Following his recovery, he returned to professional football, signing with Brentford FC in the English Premier League in January 2022.

United then signed him on a Bosman transfer in the summer of 2022. Known for his vision, creativity, technical ability, playmaking skills, and versatility, Christian Eriksen has been an important player on both the club (his career has also included stops at Inter Milan, Ajax and Tottenham Hotspur) and international (Denmark) levels.

