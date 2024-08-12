The Sports Bank

Bruno Fernandes, United Reach Contract Extension Agreement

Bruno Fernandes, the “Portugese magnifico” at Manchester United, is one of the club’s most valuable players. One of the side’s veteran leaders, he took over the captaincy duties from Harry Maguire in 2023.

Now the attacking midfielder is set to receive a nice new contract. He’ll receive a new deal, and most likely, a nice raise.

All of the reporting on this situation indicates that nothing has been signed, as of yet, with most outlets stating that both sides are hopeful to get this deal over the line soon.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano took a little more aggressive stance, indicating that an agreement has already been made, and his signature will be applied to the documents before this month is over.

And, as you know, he is pretty much always right about these things.

The new deal will keep him at MUFC until 2027, with a club option for 2028. And you can bet that he’ll see a nice bump up in wages too; given what was reported about his being among the club’s highest earners.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports BankHe’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.