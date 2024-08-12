Bruno Fernandes, United Reach Contract Extension Agreement

Bruno Fernandes, the “Portugese magnifico” at Manchester United, is one of the club’s most valuable players. One of the side’s veteran leaders, he took over the captaincy duties from Harry Maguire in 2023.

Now the attacking midfielder is set to receive a nice new contract. He’ll receive a new deal, and most likely, a nice raise.

?? EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United have reached an agreement with Bruno Fernandes to extend his contract! New deal will be valid until June 2027 plus option included for further season, June 2028 — salary at top #MUFC level. All set to be signed before end of the summer window. pic.twitter.com/csC3HGkrgH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2024

All of the reporting on this situation indicates that nothing has been signed, as of yet, with most outlets stating that both sides are hopeful to get this deal over the line soon.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano took a little more aggressive stance, indicating that an agreement has already been made, and his signature will be applied to the documents before this month is over.

And, as you know, he is pretty much always right about these things.

??? More on Bruno Fernandes exclusive story. New deal agreed as revealed today and it could be already signed next week, if all goes to plan. For sure it will be in August and for sure it will be valid until 2027. He’ll be among top earners and there will be +1 year option. pic.twitter.com/oAptlzfhq8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2024

The new deal will keep him at MUFC until 2027, with a club option for 2028. And you can bet that he’ll see a nice bump up in wages too; given what was reported about his being among the club’s highest earners.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories