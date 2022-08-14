Perhaps Manchester United club legend Gary Neville said it best on Sky Sports today: “It’s a real achievement to spend £1bn and be this bad.” He then added: “Manchester United, these players have proved under 3 different managers now that they don’t work as hard as the teams that they’re playing against.”

Yes, you know exactly what he’s talking about, and it’s what happened at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday. The Bees got their first win over United in any competition since a 2-0 victory in the FA Cup, February 1938. On the other side, Erik Ten Hag becomes the first United manager in over 100 years to lose both of his first two matches. Yikes! What has ETH gotten himself into?!

So much for that “impressive” preseason, eh? That eroded pretty quick. Let’s take a look at some of the takes out there, in regards to this disaster at Brentford. By the way, all four goals were shipped out in the first half, marking the just the fourth time that United found themselves down 4-0 at halftime in the Premier League era.

Some interesting hard facts here, back to back:

This is the soccer equivalent of Bart Simpson’s “now even Martin is scoring points off me.”

Painful, but accurate:

One last tweet for the road:

It doesn’t get any easier, when they play Liverpool next weekend. No wonder so many United supporters are planning to not show up.

