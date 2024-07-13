Man United Transfer Talk: Sofyan Amrabat, Raphael Varane

Manchester United have certainly had plenty of tedious and protracted transfer sagas this summer, already, but more of them are getting resolved now. It appears that Sofyan Amrabat and Raphael Varane will be next.

Both the Mason Greenwood and the Jadon Sancho situations are starting to reach resolution now.

?? Raphael Varane and Como, next week. https://t.co/YSDafGpyKX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2024

Manchester United at Rosenborg FYIs

Kickoff: Mon July 15, Lerkendal Stadion, Trondheim, Norway

Competition: Club Friendly

Man United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Regarding both Amrabat and Varane, we should have answers on both next week. Let’s start with Varane, who officially left the club weeks ago, as a free agent.

The only issue here now is where does he go next, and he’s been linked with Como, a club recently promoted to Serie A, for a couple weeks now.

From what Fabrizio Romano tweeted there, it should be “here we go” time soon for the French central defender.

Shifting gears to Amrabat, his loan deal expired, which means he now goes back to Fiorentina.

However, that isn’t what he wants, as he’d rather stick with United.

According to The People’s Person, citing reports in Italian media, the club are considering another loan deal for the Moroccan midfielder.

They do not want to buy him outright however.

??? Understand Manchester United are planning to make decision on Sofyan Amrabat next week. They’ve still the option to buy Amrabat available but the internal decision will be made soon, next week. Amrabat, planning to leave Fiorentina and waiting for Man United. pic.twitter.com/HphjN86r7c — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2024

Again it is long time for closure, and according to Romano, we should get that soon.

