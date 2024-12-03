Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Nottingham Forest

Get a load of all the facts and figures that surround Manchester City hosting Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night. Only point and one place in the table separates the two teams! Manchester City are winless in their last 7 across all competitions. The Cityzens also went winless for the entire month of November. Hard to believe, isn’t it? These things just don’t happen in the Pep Guardiola era.

And given how surprisingly good Nottingham Forest has been this season, this match on Wednesday will be a challenge for certain.

Man City vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Wed, December 4, 7:30pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Google Result Probability: Man City 71% Draw 18% Nottingham Forest 11%

Premier League Standing, Form: Man City 5th, 23 points, WLLLL Nottingham Forest 6th, 22 points WWLLW

Team News

Nothing new here really: Rodri (knee – out for season), Oscar Bobb (lower leg) and Mateo Kovacic (undisclosed issue) remain out. Meanwhile John Stones (ankle) is a doubt. So without any further ado, let’s just get to the lineup prediction versus the Tricky Trees.

Starting XI Prediction vs Nottingham Forest

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Ilkay Gundogan, Matheus Nunes, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva; Erling Haaland

