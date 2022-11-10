It might be best for Pep Guardiola that he start Erling Haaland on the bench for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Brentford. After all, last time out in the league, the Nordic Meat Shield scored the game winner in extra time.

With or without Haaland, City should be able to take the sting out of the Bees this weekend, but you would have to think Haaland will want another chance to pad his league lead in goals scored before he goes on a long holiday.

Manchester City vs Brentford FYIs

Kick-off time: Saturday 12th, November 12.30 PM, Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Form Guide: Manchester City WWWLW Brentford DDLDW

Google Result Probability: Man City 86% Brentford 4% Draw 10%

Let's see who joins Julian Alvarez in the rest of the first team, potentially.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford FC

Ederson; Gomez, Dias, La Porte, Ake; Gundogan, Rodri, Silva; Grealish, Foden, Alvarez.

Prediction: Man City 2, Brentford 0

Let’s just get to the World Cup, and the World Cup break already.

