Manchester City visits Leicester City as festive fixtures roll on, but neither side is feeling the holiday spirit right now. For spectators, this is perhaps the most exciting time of the campaign, with round the clock action, but both City and Leicester are feeling the heat about where they are in the table right now.

Manchester City at Leicester City FYIs

Kick-off time: 4:30 PM GMT, 29th December 2024, King Power Stadium

Man City Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Premier League Form Guide: Man City WDLLD Leicester City WDLLL

Premier League Position: Man City 7th, 27 pts Leicester City 18th, 14 pts

Google Result Probability: Man City 72% Leicester 12% Draw 16%

The festive period is so entrenched in the folklore of English football that it would be sacrilege for the FA to remove it from the annual schedule. However, both these sides would probably be happy if something was done to reduce the amount of games right now.

City is below the qualification line for even the Europa League right now, let alone the Champions League. Leicester is in the relegation zone.

Both sides have injuries to contend with, and the last thing they need right now is to be playing as many as three contests per. week being played by some sides,

However, it’s a tradition, as is doing our lineup predictions!

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Leicester City

Stefan Ortega; Rico Lewis, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol; Mateo Kovacic; Savinho, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories