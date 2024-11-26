It’s sounds absolutely nuts to type, say and hear it, but it’s real- Manchester City have lost five games in a row. Ahead of the Feyenoord clash tomorrow night, manager Pep Guardiola addressed the “issues” or “problems.” (Yeah, we’re using some euphemisms here)

“I think we deserve some patience when we lose games,” Guardiola said. “You are defending a legacy and that is so difficult to handle. I have the feeling that this season we will do very good things.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 of 8

Manchester City vs Feyenoord

Kickoff: Tue. Nov. 26, 8pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

UCL Standing, Form: Manchester City 10, 7 pts, +6 GD, DWWL 8th, 7 pts, +4 GD, WDW

“I don’t give up and I have the feeling that we will be there.”

We knew there were going to miss Rodri, once the Spanish midfielder was lost for the season, but we didn’t think it was going to get THIS bad! Feyenoord should provide a good chance for a win, but haven’t we said that a lot lately? And the result ended up the opposite.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Feyenoord

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Ilkay Gundogan, Matheus Nunes, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva; Erling Haaland

