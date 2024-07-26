Man City vs AC Milan Team News: Rodri, Ederson, Alvaro Morata

Rodri is probably one of the more underrated players on Manchester City…to the extent that anyone on City can truly be described as “underrated.” City manager Pep Guardiola is often hyperbolic in his praise of the central midfielder, who really makes things go. You can see that in City’s record in games he’s absent versus those in which he plays.

You won’t be able to see him Saturday night, when City takes on AC Milan in the New York City borough of the Bronx.

Preseason Friendly FYIs

Manchester City vs AC MiIan

Kickoff (local time): Sat July 27, 6pm, Yankee Stadium, New York, NY, USA

Watch: ESPN

Man City Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction Travel Squad List

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Team News for Both Sides

Rodri is currently nursing an injury, but even if he was fully fit, he would still miss out on the Yankee Stadium clash, due to his involvement at the Euros with Spain.

All the players who participated at the European Championships, or the Copa America, will miss out here.

Ederson, despite all the transfer narratives, is still with the club and part of the USA tour.

The progress on his potential move to Saudi Arabia has certainly stalled, at least for the time being.

Maybe he even features here?

Shifting gears to Milan, they have made a banner signing in Spanish striker Alvaro Morata, but he won’t be available this weekend.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories