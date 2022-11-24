In the entire modern history of Manchester City football club, only one other man has managed them for a longer period than Pep Guardiola, who has been in place since 2016. Over that period of time he has won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups. The one major trophy missing from that list, obviously, is the UEFA Champions League, as that piece of silverware remains the top priority.

Pep Guardiola is the first City manager to take the club past the UCL round of 16. Although they have yet to hoist ol’ big ears, in a trophy ceremony at the end of the tournament, Pep has guide them to one final (2020/21), two more semifinals (2015/16, 2021/22) and three more quarterfinals (2017-2020). So they have been knocking on the door to glory now, for quite some time now.

They are the overwhelming favorites in champions league betting this term, so there is a lot of belief that this may finally be the year! Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also considered strong contenders to win it all, but their isn’t as much much belief in them, among the football speculation community as there is behind City. Now that we know Guardiola is extending his time at the club, with the two parties reaching a deal on a contract extension on Tuesday, winning Europe is exactly what he will be getting paid to do.

City officially announced a two-year extension to Guardiola’s current contract, which keeps him in place until the summer of 2025, after having productive talks with club ownership in Abu Dhabi.

Club Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: “I am delighted that Pep’s journey with Manchester City Football Club will continue. He has already contributed so much to the success and fabric of this organisation, and it’s exciting to think what might be possible given the energy, hunger and ambition that he clearly still has.

“Under his very special leadership our first team has accomplished so much, whilst continuously playing, and constantly evolving, a City style of football that is admired the world over. Like every City fan, I am looking forward to what lies ahead.”

You can read in between the lines there: “energy, hunger, ambition”…to finally win the UCL. Even Nottingham Forest, of all clubs, has two European Cups. However, City has qualified for the last 12 UCLs, and the last 10 Champions League knockout rounds. So it’s only a matter of time they finally get over the hump.

Guardiola stated: “I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years. I can’t say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable, and I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible.

“I know the next chapter of this club will be amazing for the next decade. It happened over the last ten years, and it will happen in the next ten years because this club is so stable.

“From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place. I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together and that is why I want to stay

and continue fighting for trophies.”

Noticed how he mentioned trophies there, as he’s won 11 of them, during his 374 games in charge. Across all competitions, he’s won 271 of the 374, matches he has overseen – a very elite winning percentage of 72.4%

Only Les McDowall, who managed the club for 587 matches, from 1950-1963, has led the club longer, in the post-war era.

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

