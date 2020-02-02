Pep Guardiola Says His Man City Stint Will be a Failure without UCL Title

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola led his side to the first domestic treble in English history last season. He’s won two Premier League titles, two League Cups, two Community Shields and one FA Cup since he’s been at the Etihad. Pretty soon, he’ll have the chance to add another EFL Cup to the trophy case.
However, he hasn’t won, nor even been to the final of a UEFA Champions League tournament with City. The high point of City’s UCL history, as a whole, was a semi-final appearance, where they lost to the “Reyes Del Europa,” Real Madrid. It’s the same opponent that City will face when the tourney resumes later this month, in the round of 16. Guardiola says that his stint at City, will be evaluated based on what he does or doesn’t do in the UCL.
“We will, of course, not just be judged on the way we play but the titles we win,” the 49-year-old said ahead of this side’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur today.
“That is the truth. It is as simple as that. We believe in this way. Last year was an extraordinary one for us but people say, ‘but you didn’t win the Champions League’.
“That is why I will be judged – if we don’t win it in my final period here I will be a failure here, I know that.”
If that seems unfair, well, this is what he’s getting paid a lot of money to accomplish. He’s won two UCL titles with Barcelona, so these expectations are reasonable. The Spaniard says now is not the time to assess the merits of this season, it can only come at the end of the year.
“The judgement on the season will be at the end of the season. Obviously it is a perfect season when you win all the titles,” he continued.
“We are still competing in every single game. We won the first title in the summertime with the Community Shield and we are in the (Carabao Cup) final against Aston Villa.”
“Winning the league isn’t far away for Liverpool – but they’d be champions in Timbuktu, in Australia, and everywhere.
“We are not close, but we are in a good position to qualify for the Champions League, and we are in the Champions League against the king of the championship Real Madrid, with 13 trophies. We are there.”
“We will see at the end of the season. When you ask me then my opinion of the season, I will tell you.”
With the chances of defending the Premier League title long gone, and conceded weeks ago, the point of winning a Champions League title is driven home all the more.
