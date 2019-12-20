Manchester City have won six of the last seven against Leicester City across all competitions. They also have 59 wins in the all-time series, against the Foxes’ 30, so this is one match-up that has certainly been favorable to them. Although the Cityzens enter Saturday’s clash looking up at the Foxes, by four points, they are favored to take all three points from this game.
City will have home field advantage, but they still have plenty of injuries to contend with. Meanwhile Leicester have a pretty fit and very much in form squad, so this is a clash that should be tightly contested, with an ultimate result that may be in doubt until the final whistle.
Let’s take a look at who Pep Guardiola may select for his first team in this league fixture.
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City
Bernardo Jesus Sterling
D. Silva De Bruyne Rodri
Mendy Fernandinho Otamendi Walker
Ederson
Manchester City vs Leicester City FYIs
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Kickoff: City of Manchester Stadium, December 21, 5:30pm
Form Guide: Manchester City- WLWDW Leicester City- DWWWW
Google Result Probability: Manchester City win 69%, Draw 18%, Leicester City win 13%
Prediction: Manchester City 2, Leicester City 1
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of "No, I Can't Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry," regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the "Let's Get Weird, Sports" podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
