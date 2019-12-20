Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City

Manchester City have won six of the last seven against Leicester City across all competitions. They also have 59 wins in the all-time series, against the Foxes’ 30, so this is one match-up that has certainly been favorable to them. Although the Cityzens enter Saturday’s clash looking up at the Foxes, by four points, they are favored to take all three points from this game.

City will have home field advantage, but they still have plenty of injuries to contend with. Meanwhile Leicester have a pretty fit and very much in form squad, so this is a clash that should be tightly contested, with an ultimate result that may be in doubt until the final whistle.

Let’s take a look at who Pep Guardiola may select for his first team in this league fixture.

MANCHESTER CITY

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City

Bernardo     Jesus     Sterling

D. Silva   De Bruyne    Rodri

Mendy     Fernandinho     Otamendi     Walker

Ederson

Manchester City vs Leicester City FYIs

Team news for both sides: go to this link

Kickoff: City of Manchester Stadium, December 21, 5:30pm

Form Guide:  Manchester City- WLWDW  Leicester City- DWWWW

pep guardiola

Google Result Probability: Manchester City win 69%, Draw 18%, Leicester City win 13%

Prediction: Manchester City 2, Leicester City 1

