Haaland, Ederson, Grealish in Man City USA Tour Travel Squad

Manchester City will soon head off to the United States, for a four match/city preseason tour. It all begins on Tuesday night, when they take on Celtic at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. And Erling Haaland will be there.

After the contest versus Celtic, City will then face AC Milan at the iconic Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY.

Preseason Friendly

Manchester City vs Celtic

Kickoff (local time): Tue July 23, 7:30 pm, Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC, USA

The Cityzens will then take on Barcelona at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, FL. The tour concludes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, home of the Buckeyes, where they’ll face Chelsea.

Here is the MCFC squad that will travel across the Atlantic Ocean to the U.S. More names will be added as the tour rolls on.

Man City USA Preseason Tour Travel Squad

Kalvin Phillips, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Stefan Ortega Moreno, Ederson, Maximo Perrone, Scott Carson, Oscar Bobb, Jacob Wright, Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, Jadel Katongo, Joel Ndala, Tom Galvez, Nico O’Reilly, Mahamadou Susoho, Justin Oboavwoduo, Luke Mbete, Jaden Heskey, Rico Lewis, Callum Doyle, James McAtee, Amar Fatah, Stephen Mfuni, Micah Hamilton, Lakyle Samuel, Ben Knight, Josh Wilson-Esbrand

