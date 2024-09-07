The Saudi Pro League transfer window has now officially closed, so that puts an end to any speculation of Ederson and/or Kevin De Bruyne leaving this season. That was kind of already settled, awhile ago, but you just never know with the silly season. Plus, it’s international break so we need SOMETHING to talk about. And what we’ll talk about here is the Man City fitness situation, ahead of the next match, a week from today, when Brentford comes to the Etihad. Phil Foden, Oscar Bobb and Savio are the only three fitness concerns.

Let’s break it all down for the reigning champions and ten time Premier League winners.

The English winger has been suffering from an unspecified illness, which some are reporting to be a cold. Hey, it is cold and flu season! Allergy season too, so take care of yourselves! Foden will be fine.

A broken leg will keep the attacking midfielder out until December.

Man City didn’t do much, but they did get this guy, who has a lot of talent and potential. Unfortunately, he has a knee problem. It is not thought to be serious though, so he should, emphasis on should, be in contention.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories