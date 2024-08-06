Man City Agrees to Sell Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid for €95m

Julian Alvarez was public about his wanting a move away from Manchester City, and now he has gotten it. According to various outlets, an agreement has been reached to send Alvarez to Atletico Madrid for a deal worth up to €95m (£81.5m). According to ESPN, “around £64m (€75m) will be due up front with another £17m (€20m) in performance-based add-ons.”

Meanwhile The Guardian reports that while the agreement has been reached in principle, and a transfer fee agreed, there are still issues of personal terms to resolve.

However, no one expects personal terms to be an issue for the Argentinian striker, and this deal should get over the line very soon. When it does, it will mark a new club record sale for Manchester City, surpassing the £55m they collected from sending Ferran Torres to Barcelona.

City will also make a massive profit on this deal, as they paid £14m for his rights when he signed from River Plate in January of 2022.

Alvarez, 24, now gets his chance to be the regular first choice No.9 day in, day out. That wasn’t happening, and it was never going to happen at City, due to the presence of the greatest scorer in the game, Erling Haaland.

It’s also a great deal for Atletico, now that Alvaro Morata has moved on to AC Milan. Expect more dominos to fall after this. Pep Guardiola will make a move to replace Alvarez.

