Liverpool have announced their preseason tour of the USA roster, and it is expectedly loaded up with kids. The first friendly comes Friday night when they take on Real Betis in Pittsburgh, and it’s a chance for some of those youth players to get more experience. Included on the tour, and inching to play here are the likes of Trey Nyoni, Luke Chambers, Marcelo Pitaluga, Kaide Gordon, Owen Beck, Amara Nallo, Lewis Koumas, Tyler Morton, Harvey Blair, Luca Stephenson and Harvey Davies.

From the kickoff though, expect new manager Arne Slot to field a team mostly of first teamers.

Preseason Friendly FYIs

Liverpool FC vs Real Betis

Kickoff (local time): Fri July 26, 7:30 pm, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, CA, USA

We looked at the starting side that lost 1-0 to Preston in the behind closed doors friendly last week, and we’re thinking that a similar team should be expected against Real Betis. With a couple of tweaks from that first 11, here is what we think it will look like against the La Liga outfit.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Real Betis

Viteszlav Jaros; Conor Bradley, Sepp van den Berg, Jarell Quansah, Andy Robertson; Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo; Ben Doak, Mohamed Salah, Fabio Carvalho.

