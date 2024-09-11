Ahead of the home match against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool have taken a perfect nine points from nine possible following their week three thrashing of arch-rival Manchester United. They are one of just two sides to have done so, with Manchester City, predictably the other. New manager Arne Slot has kept it going, at least in early days, during his first season in charge.

They’re playing a different style, in a different way, but still looking in top form.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Sept. 14, 2024, at 3pm UK, at Anfield

Google Result Probability: Nottm Forest 8% Draw 13% Liverpool 79%

PL Position, Form Guide: Nottingham Forest 18th, 9 pts DWD Liverpool 2nd, 9 pts WWW

With that in mind, let’s take a look at who the strongest first team possible could be for Slot. This is our prediction and we’re sticking to it.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Nottingham Forest

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch; Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez

