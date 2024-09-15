Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at AC Milan

Liverpool legend Jaime Carragher, in his role as pundit for CBS Sports/Paramount, participated in a media conference call a few days ago. The purpose of the call was to promote the kickoff of the UEFA Champions League competition, which commences in two days time.

Carragher was asked his thoughts on what the expectations should be for Liverpool and their supporters this tournament.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 of 8

Liverpool FC at AC Milan

Kickoff: Tues, Sept 17, 9pm, San Siro Stadium

LFC Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Not surprisingly, he said the Reds should be in it to win it. Given the Merseyside club’s rich history in this competition, the bar is permanently set at the highest rung.

What was much more interesting than that pablum, in terms of content from the call, was Carragher’s belief that Champions League games may start occurring on the weekends in the near future.

“You go back to [former UEFA President] Michel Platini moving the final to a Saturday when it was always a Wednesday night when it was the European Cup final,” Carragher said.

“[Now], if the final is on a Saturday evening, why not games in the season?

“I think it’s naive to think that where we are right now that it won’t move forward. What you’re talking about is maybe the domestic league saying ‘We’re going to have a weekend off. The Champions League is the biggest tournament. It’s the biggest focus. Will it get more eyes on it?’”

Overall, it wasn’t the most exciting, interesting or informative of media conference calls (most aren’t too compelling, but this one was especially dull) but Carragher’s remarks about where the future of the format could be going was good stuff.

With the format switch, and the tournament expansion, we’re not just seeing games on Tuesdays and Wednesdays now.

“Are we going to get to the situation where the Champions League does completely override the club game, and you are in the situation where some games are at the weekend?” Carragher asked rhetorically?

“I think it would be very naive to think that in the future things are not going to move around. You have to adapt to the changes going forward.”

Well, ok, so much for that. On to the lineup prediction now.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at AC Milan

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Nunez

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories