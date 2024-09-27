Liverpool FC Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Wolves

Liverpool FC heads to Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow for a match that features two sides at opposite ends of the table. Wolves are dead last, and look every bit the part of a relegation side. While it is still early days, it’s actually not going to be early, too much longer, if they don’t get results. They need to get moving on getting some wins, even in spite of their rash of injuries.

As for Liverpool, well, it seems like they haven’t really missed a beat so far, in the transition from Jurgen Klopp to Arne Slot.

FYIs

Wolves vs Liverpool FC

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 28, 5:30pm, Molineux, Wolverhampton, UK

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Liverpool FC 2nd, 13 pts, WWWDW Wolves 20th, 1 pt, LLDLL

Google Result Probability: Liverpool FC 71% Draw 17% Wolves 12%

LFC Team News

No real updates here, as Alisson is still a doubt, and we’ll just have to wait and see. For Wolves, Yerson Mosquera is now ruled out for the rest of the season due to the very serious knee injury that he picked up at Aston Villa.

He is joined in the treatment room by Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Medina and Boubacar Traore, who will all miss this one as long-term injury absentees. Finally, Toti Gomes is a doubt.

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Nunez

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories