The Arne Slot era begins, and it will do so in the “Steel City.” Liverpool FC have already completed a preseason friendly, but it was behind closed doors. Now we’ll see the new manager and his revamped team play in public for the very first time. They will head to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where they’ll face Real Betis at the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Acrisure Stadium. One guy who won’t be there is team captain Virgil van Dijk.

He’s on holiday, after having made a deep run in the Euros with the Netherlands.

He’s also been heavily linked with a move away this summer transfer window, for what it is worth. Liverpool will be without the services of several other players due to their involvement in Euro 2024 (and the Copa America as well). That list includes the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez, Ryan Gravenberch, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Alisson Becker and Luis Diaz.

Like Van Dijk, Nat Phillips is a center back who has strongly linked with an exit this summer, but he made the trip across the pond.

Two guys who didn’t, due to injury, are Jayden Danns and Bobby Clark.

