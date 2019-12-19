Takumi Minamino Arrival Officially Announced by Liverpool FC

Happy January transfer window everybody! Business is now open! The first major signing, although not a huge monetary sum, is here and it’s the Merseyside club who closed the deal. Liverpool FC, the Premier League leader this season (and by a considerable margin), have added attacking midfielder Takumi Minamino, from RB Salzburg.
Reportedly, the deal included a release clause of about $9.5 million, which isn’t a ton of money, especially these days, but supposedly the Merseyside club value the 24-year-old at a level that is approximately triple that amount. Minamino underwent his medical yesterday with his new club, and today his arrival was officially announced:
We can confirm an agreement has been reached with @redbullsalzburg for the transfer of Takumi Minamino ?
??????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/2yH2N0v3Y1
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 19, 2019
Minamino really impressed his new club during the two sides’ two meetings in the UEFA Champions League group stage this season, and they acquired him in time for the deadline that makes him available for selection January 1 and onward.
It is thought that he could be in action on January 5 when the Reds take on Everton in a Merseyside Derby FA Cup clash.
“To play in the Premier League was one of my targets,” said the man who joined Salzburg from Japanese club Cerezo Osaka in 2015.
“I think this is the top-class league in the world; I was thinking if my career as a footballer progressed smoothly, someday I would be able to play in the Premier League. But I never thought I would be able to play in this team and I’m really happy about it.”
"I’m looking forward to playing at Anfield. I’m looking forward to meeting Liverpool fans at Anfield. And I would like to make good contributions to goals, assists and wins for the team. I’m looking forward to sharing the excitement with the fans." ?
? @takumina0116 pic.twitter.com/OjZvSIfAaE
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 19, 2019
Minamino, who has scored nine times in 22 appearances this season, will become the first Japanese player for Liverpool.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind