Liverpool Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs LOSC

Liverpool welcome LOSC to Anfield, for a UCL clash on Tuesday night, and they’ll do so as top of the table in both of the big major competitions. Right now, Liverpool is hand down the best club in the world because they’re first in both the Champions League and the Premier League.

However, they have a new fitness concern now, forward Diogo Jota.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 7 of 8

Liverpool vs LOSC

Kickoff: Tue. Jan. 21, 8pm, Anfield, UK

Liverpool Team News vs LOSC

Jota did not play on Saturday. “So, it is not sure he will be available,” manager Arne Slot before the day before the game.

“He felt a little bit when he came in [at Forest], a little niggle during the half-hour. He finished the game, but afterwards, he complained a bit about it, and that’s why he didn’t train yesterday. We have to wait and see…”

Doubtful will see Jota in this continental competition fixture either.

So with that in mind, let’s just get to the lineup prediction, shall we.

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction vs LOSC

Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones; Mo Salah, Harvey Elliott, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

