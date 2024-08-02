Liverpool Team News vs United: Konate, Gravenberch, Robertson

Ibrahima Konate (France) and Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands) have rejoined the Liverpool FC squad, following their post 2024 European Championships 2024 holidays.

New manager Arne Slot said they will make their pre-season debuts on Saturday night against Manchester United at the stadium on campus of the University of South Carolina.

Liverpool FC vs Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Aug. 3, Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina, 12:30am (BST), 7:30pm local

Competition: club friendly, branded the “Rivals in Red”

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Liverpool

Team News: Liverpool Man United

Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America

Liverpool Team News

Meanwhile Diogo Jota got re-integrated into the side having featured for a half against Arsenal. Curtis Jones is now back fit, after having a little injury scare earlier on in the tour.

The news is much worse for Scottish left back Andrew Robertson, who will be working with the physios and the medical staff, instead of featuring in this match.

This match will be in very hot, humid conditions, in the Deep South, so there will be hydration breaks, no doubt. And that’s good because Slot will need to make sure the lads don’t cramp up!

Prediction: United 1, Liverpool 1

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

