Liverpool FC Team News vs Leicester: Gakpo, Firmino, Milner

The big news in Liverpool land, the signing of Cody Gakpo, of course. The Merseyside club beat their arch-rivals, Manchester United, to the acquisition of the PSV Eindhoven and Dutch national team star.

“There is a lot to like about Cody,” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said of the forward “He is still only 23 years old but he already has a lot of experience.

Liverpool vs Leicester City FYIs

Kickoff: Fri Dec 30 8pm GMT, Anfield

Google Probability: Liverpool Win 75% Draw 15% Leicester City Win 10%

PL Standings: Liverpool 6th, 25pts Leicester City 13th, 17 pts

PL Form: Liverpool WWWLL Leicester City LWWLW

“He was the captain of PSV, he was the Player of the Year in Holland last season and, as a lot of people have just seen, he also had a great World Cup with his national team.

“So, it is clear that he is already a really, really good player but his age also means he also has the potential to become even better.

“Offensively, he is very versatile and on top of this we know he is a smart footballer and also a smart person, so we are really excited to be able to work with him.”

LFC Team News

James Milner (hamstring injury), forward Roberto Firmino (calf injury) and Curtis Jones are nearing a return, but this match will come too soon. Meanwhile Luis Diaz (knee), Diogo Jota (thigh) and Arthur Melo (thigh) all remain out of contention until February.

