Liverpool manager Arne Slot met the media today, ahead of Sunday’s Premier League fixture at Nottingham Forest. Slot ruled Jeremie Frimpong out while clearing Joe Gomez to play the full 90 minutes. The English defender is now fully match fit. “I think Joe is ready to start (against Nottingham Forest), said Slot. “Yes, he is.”

Getting Gomez back is absolutely huge, given how injury-ravaged the right back position has been for Liverpool this season. And the term “injury-ravaged” is an understatement, to say the least.

Liverpool at Nottingham Forest FYIs

Sun. Feb. 22nd, 2pm, City Ground

Google Result Probability: Liverpool win 53% Draw 24% Nottingham Forest win 23%

Premier League Standings: Liverpool 6th, 42 pts Nottingham Forest 17th, 27 points

Moving on to Frimpong, his thigh injury recovery timetable as him out for at least another week.

Said Slot, earlier today: “Jeremie will not be involved this weekend yet. We hope he will be involved next week… if things go as planned.”

Liverpool FC Injury Updates

Wataru Endo

The Japanese midfielder, who had been forced to fill in at right back, may not return until May, as he’s got a broken foot.

“Wataru will be out for a long time,” Slot said on Thursday. “We don’t know exactly how long, but long.”

Alexander Isak

The former Newcastle man has returned to light training, by himself, and he’s aiming to rejoin the rest of the group, for regular training over the next month.

“Alex has been on the pitch with his running shoes for the first time this week, so it will still be a while,” said Slot during his media session. “The next step is doing work with the ball, and then going into the group – it takes a while before you’re ready to play. Let’s not put a timescale on it, but it’s clear he will be available if things go as planned this season.”

