While Liverpool at PSV Eindhoven isn’t the most meaningful of all the Champions League matches on Wednesday, there are still some stakes to be settled here. The Reds need a draw or win to secure the top overall spot in the table.

Meanwhile PSV Eindhoven are looking to move up the table in the pack of those bound for the playoff round.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 8 of 8

Liverpool FC at PSV Eindhoven

Kickoff: Wed. Jan. 29, 8pm, Phillips Stadion, London , UK

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standings, Form: Liverpool 1st, 21 pts, WWWWW PSV Eindhoven 19th, 11 pts, DWWLW

The idea of Eindhoven getting in to the automatic qualification contingent seems like a pipe dream at this point. But they can always fight to try and getting better seating.

Here is the lineup we think Arne Slot will go with to try and stop them. And yes, we’re predicting some squad rotation here. And it goes without saying that this rotated side will be a pretty strong one in its own right.

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction at PSV Eindhoven

Alisson; Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Jarrell Quansah, Kostas Tsimikas; Wataru Endo, Jayden Danns; Federico Chiesa, Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott; Cody Gakpo

