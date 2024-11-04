How the Premier League has changed in recent years and a point on the current season

If you are a football fan you already know: the English Premier League is considered the most competitive league in the world. With the best players and thrilling matches, the tournament attracts millions of viewers from every corner of the globe. With such extensive global coverage, it’s only natural that the Premier League is also a focal point for sports betting enthusiasts, who see the English championship as an opportunity to test their knowledge.

The best teams in the best league to bet on

Betting on Premier League matches and champions ranks among the most popular worldwide. If you love the game and want to show it, you can try to monetise your passion. There are a lot of sites and platforms which give you the chance of winning by guessing right. Staying informed about the best offers available is possible, check the list and ranking from Oddschecker, one of the best comparators on the web. Currently, the top teams favored for betting include Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool. An analysis of what makes them contenders for the title will follow.

Manchester City

The Citizens are last year’s champions, so it should come as no surprise that they are between the favourites. They won four years in a row (nobody ever did that before) and will try to repeat themselves this year, counting on their amazing striker: Erling Haaland, who never ceases to score.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s side is confident and his team is the closest to the Citizens, but always comes second. The Gunners are keen to win a title they are missing since 2004 and the Spaniard wants to finally defeat his master, Pep Guardiola. Maybe this is their time to shine.

Liverpool

The Reds aren’t missing Jürgen Klopp at all. Arne Slot, the new manager, already showed he can get the best from his superstars Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz. The Dutchman knows how to play and the fans love it. Probably, a lot of bettors feel the same.

But what happened before this point? Why did the Premier League become this big? Let’s look back to understand the past of this glorious competition.

The growth of the Premier League

Let’s quickly review the steps that took the English Premier League from a traditional national league to the biggest football tournament in the world, loved and watched by a lot of fans, bettors and people into sports.

Money played the main role in this substantial growth and in how the Premier League has changed. Until 1992, in the Football League there were 4 divisions (first, second, third and fourth), with teams sharing equally their revenues. Then, who played in the first division realised there were a lot more to gain by selling the rights to the matches to television networks. At that point, the Premier League chose to separate from the Football League and started minding its own business, sharing its profits only between the main clubs, the ones who had the biggest stadium and the majority of the fans.

After some initial difficulties, the organisation started signing a lot of rich contracts with networks all over the world and the Premier grew year after year. Today, the league has a steep gap between it and the other top European tournaments (La Liga, Serie A, German Bundesliga, French Ligue 1 and Dutch Eredivisie) and is, by far, the most followed football league all over the 5 continents. In the future, we could have matches played overseas, for example in Asia or in the US, where the tournament is widely popular and a lot of enthusiasts watch their favourite teams on a weekly basis. The Premier League has changed a lot in recent years. Its market is already huge, but it’s still expanding, season after season.

Related Posts via Categories