The return of Lamine Yamal can’t come fast enough for FC Barcelona, who currently find themselves in a tailspin right now. The Spanish sensation has been out almost three weeks now since injuring his ankle in Barca’s 1-0 home loss to Leganes. The Catalan club began their downturn before Yamal got injured, but his absence only exacerbated the downward spiral.

There is good news however, Lamine is back with in training.

Copa del Rey Round of 32 FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Jan 4, 8pm, Estadio Municipal

FC Barcelona at Barbastro

Barca Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Barca Team News

It remains to be seen if Yamal will be cleared to play this weekend at Barbastro, but he’s reportedly very close. If it he doesn’t feature here, he might play in the next match.

Elsewhere Hector Fort missed the last match with a left hamstring injury, and is doubtful for this one. Ferran Torres is also a new injury concern, and he could end up missing some time.

Or maybe not, we’ll have to see. Other than that, the fitness situation remains the same.

Marc Bernal, Andreas Christensen and Marc-Andre ter Stegen remain sidelined for the longer-term.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

