Perhaps no La Liga side needed that holiday break as badly as FC Barcelona did. The Catalan club badly needs win, anywhere anyhow anytime, period. A trip to Barbastro, for a Copa del Rey round of 32 clash could provide a great opportunity for a victory, and perhaps this might stop the bleeding?

Copa del Rey Round of 32 FYIs

FC Barcelona at Barbastro

Kickoff: Sat. Jan 4, 8pm, Estadio Municipal, Barbastro, Huesca, Spain

Barca Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

So with that in mind, we think that Hansi Flick will go with a pretty strong team, for this cup competition clash.

Again the Blaugranes are hurting right now, and they need to get a W by any means necessary.

And if they do…could this somehow get the ball of positive momentum rolling back their way?

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction at Barbastro

Inaki Pena; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Marc Casado, Pedri; Ansu Fati, Dani Olmo, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories