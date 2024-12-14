After a big triumph in continental competition, in midweek at Borussia Dortmund, FC Barcelona are back home to their friendly confines in Catalonia. They will welcome in Leganes, a relegation fodder side, for a La Liga fixture. This match will be a lot easier, at least on paper, than the journey to last year’s UEFA Champions League runner-up.

We saw Hansi Flick do a lot of substitutions on Wednesday night, and you can bet that a lot of those guys who came in off the bench will now see starting roles here.

FC Barcelona vs Leganes FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Dec 15, 9 CET, Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Barca Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Standing, Form: Leganes 17th 15 pts, LWLDL FC Barcelona 1st, 37 pts, LDLWD

Google Result Probability: Leganes 5% Draw 10% FC Barcelona 85%

A home match against Leganes is the perfect time to do some squad rotation. Especially after the tough clash art BVB.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction vs Leganes

Inaki Pena; Hector Fort, Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, Alejandro Balde; Eric Garcia, Frenkie De Jong; Pau Victor, Fermin Lopez, Ferran Torres; Robert Lewandowski

