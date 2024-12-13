Raphinha had to be subbed off, after just 20 minutes, in the 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. The problem has been reported to be a calf issue, and that renders him doubtful for the visit from Leganes on Sunday.

However, the issue sounds pretty minor, at least according to manager Hansi Flick. “He’s not injured. He’s just tired,” Flick said to the media.

FC Barcelona vs Leganes FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Dec 15, 9 CET, Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Barca Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Standing, Form: Leganes 17th 15 pts, LWLDL FC Barcelona 1st, 37 pts, LDLWD

Google Result Probability: Leganes 5% Draw 10% FC Barcelona 85%

FC Barcelona Team News

“There is another game on Sunday, and we will see how the players recover,” Flick added later in the session, regarding Raphinha. “But the bench is very good. Everyone who comes on must be 100%. Ferran and Fermin [Lopez] have combined. I am proud of all the players.”

Maybe this means a start for Ferran Torres.

Elsewhere Ansu Fati (hamstring) and Andreas Christensen (Achilles) are both making good progress in their respective injury comebacks and nearing a return. However, this match will come too soon for either to make the match day squad.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories