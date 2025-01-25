FC Barcelona Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Valencia CF

Is Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford the answer to FC Barcelona’s problems? Ahead of the Sunday visit from Valencia CF, rumors are swirling that the wantaway Mancunian could be coming to Catalonia. In order for this to be doable though, Barcelona need to shed some salary. According to the Manchester Evening News (via syndication on Yahoo), Barca have considered the idea of sending Ansu Fati away, but the more likely cast-off is Andreas Christensen.

Of course, they still need to figure out what kind of move this would be, as well as wages, transfer fees etc.

🚨 BREAKING: Marcus Rashford favors a move to Barcelona, according to @David_Ornstein pic.twitter.com/0JbJOJ0Ctv — 433 (@433) January 21, 2025

The two sides are reportedly still talking in Portugal, as the window enters the final week.

FC Barcelona vs Valencia CF FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. January 26, 8pm, Estadi Olympic Lluis Companys

Google Result Probability: FC Barcelona 81% Draw 12% Valencia CF 7%

FC Barcelona Team News vs Valencia CF

There is nothing to cover here from an injury or suspension standpoint, as it remains the same from last time out. Hence we focused on FC Barcelona transfer talk instead. So with no other matters to get to, let’s just get to the first team projection.

Barcelona Starting XI Prediction vs Valencia CF

Inaki Pena; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Casado, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories