FC Barcelona Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Alaves

FC Barcelona are reportedly pushing hard to make Jurgen Klopp their next manager, once the off-season arrives. That is the major storyline as the next La Liga fixture, a trip to Alaves, approaches. Klopp to the Catalan Club could make some sense, provided the German doesn’t take a sabbatical in June.

FC Barcelona vs Osasuna FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Jan. 27, 6:30 CET, Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gastiez, Spain

La Liga Standing, Form: Alaves 11th, 26 pts, WWWDL FC Barcelona 4th, 47 pts, WLWWW

Google Result Probability: Alaves 24% Draw 26% FC Barcelona 50%

Barca Team News

As Xavi plays out the string the rest of the season he’s got some selection issues to deal with. Inigo Martinez (muscular problem) is the only player who is really touch and go here against Alaves.

The following eight players are all definitely ruled out here: Marcos Alonso (back), Gavi (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Ferran Torres (knee), Joao Felix (ankle), Sergi Roberto (Achilles) and Raphinha (thigh).

So with all that said, and without further ado, let’s take a look at what first team Xavi might select here.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction at Alaves

Inaki Pena; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andres Christensen, Joao Cancelo; Ilkay Gundogan, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Fermin Lopez

