FC Barcelona Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Real Sociedad

FC Barcelona thrashed Red Star Belgrade 5-2 in midweek, but the big win included a very ugly moment- Pau Cubarsi leaving the pitch with blood streaming down his face. The Barcelona defender was literally kicked in the face, as part of a reckless challenge by the Serbian’s side Uroš Spajic.

After the UEFA Champions League match, Barca boss Hansi Flick that Cubarsí was overall, ultimately “fine,” but that he required 10 stitches.

FC Barcelona at Real Sociedad FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Nov. 10, 8pm, Anoeta Stadium (Reale Arena), San Sebastián, Basque Country, Spain

LL Position, Form: FC Barcelona 1st, 33 pts LWWWW Real Sociedad, 11th, 15 pts, WDWLW

Google Result Probability: FC Barcelona 55% Draw 22% Sevilla FC 19%

FC Barcelona Team News

So is he all good for Sunday? Sounds like he’s a doubt right now, or maybe even a strong doubt.

With the November internationals coming, why not just sit him? Other than Cubarsi, there is nothing else new to cover here.

Eric Garcia, Ferran Torres, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Marc Bernal all remain out as long-term injury absentees. So with all that in mind, let’s just get to Flick’s picks (potentially), in the 4-2-3-1 formation

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction

Inaki Pena; Jules Kounde, Inigo Martinez, Hector Fort, Alejandro Balde; Marc Casado, Frenkie de Jong; Raphinha, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal; Robert Lewandowski

